The governor of a prison which inspectors described as "shocking and unfit for purpose" is to step down.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons issued an "urgent notification" to the government earlier this month about conditions at Bristol's jail.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed Steve Cross is to leave his job and take up another post elsewhere.

It said his departure was not to do with the improvement notice. The prison holds about 520 prisoners.

Inspectors visited the Category B site and gave it the lowest grading for safety and purposeful activity, which the MoJ said made "very difficult reading".

"Numerous significant concerns about the treatment and conditions of prisoners", were identified resulting in an "urgent notification" being issued to Justice Secretary David Gauke.

It is the fifth jail to be subject to the notification process since it was introduced in November 2017.

The previous prisons to have received an urgent notification letter are Bedford, Birmingham, Exeter and Nottingham.

Under the procedure, the Justice Secretary has to publish an action plan to bring about immediate improvements.