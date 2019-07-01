Image copyright Steve Barnes/Geograph Image caption The cafe will be based on College Green in Bristol

An ice cream parlour and cafe in Bristol has secured a premises licence in case its desserts are too boozy.

The owner of Cowbee said she took precautions in case desserts accidentally exceeded the legal 0.5% content limit for food deemed to be officially alcohol-free.

Owner Nicola Sztuka, said: "We intend to offer gin and tonic sorbet which is very popular at the moment."

Alcohol levels will not exceed 0.6% or the desserts do not freeze.

Ms Sztuka also applied for a licence to serve alcoholic drinks that can be taken off the premises, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

She could face legal peril if a customer bought a rum and raisin ice cream that was just narrowly over the 0.5% threshold to eat on nearby College Green, she told city council licensing sub-committee members on Thursday.

"It's quite a low dose," Ms Sztuka said of the ice cream, "but that wouldn't be allowed if the premises were not licensed, and there have been prosecutions where that has happened accidentally".

But concerns were raised at the committee meeting about the cafe serving alcoholic drinks and desserts.

Ms Sztuka said such desserts would only be served to adults and anyone who looked underage would be challenged to provide ID.

The committee granted the licence because it is a food-led establishment that will only serve alcohol at the table with food.