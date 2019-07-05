Image copyright City Academy

Four students have won a Bristol campaign competition with a film about period poverty in schools.

The City Academy students entered their film "Red Talks" into the annual Sharp Shotz competition.

Nick Bentley, co-founder of Sharp Shotz, said the film won because it "had a very clear set of actions that schools could put into play".

Bristol City Council, which helped to judge the entries, is now planning to adopt the ideas to all Bristol schools.

'Relevant and achievable'

Sharp Shotz asked entrants to inspire communities by running a film campaign.

Sarah Folan, Sharp Shotz co-ordinator, said the Red Talks campaign was based on the premise that girls should have the right to leave lessons to go to the toilet if they were on their period.

Miss Folan said the girls spoke to experts and teachers to ensure the project's aims were "relevant and achievable".

Image copyright City Academy

Red Talks has been seen worldwide with organisations in Haiti, Australia and Germany looking to use the film to also raise awareness of period poverty.

"I do think that it has been a very long time coming but amazing that real discussion and learning around periods is happening," said Mr Bentley.

"So it is very exciting the Red Talks team are at the forefront of it, helping to guide future policy within schools and councils."

The film will also be shown to teachers across the country as part of an education package to help teachers understand the difficulties faced by young people today.