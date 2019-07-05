Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Darren Edginton was found fatally injured near the junction of Ashley Road and City Road

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in the St Pauls area of Bristol.

Darren Edginton, 38, from Bristol, was found fatally injured at about 17:50 BST on 21 June and died shortly after.

Police said a 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, was charged with murder and remanded at Bristol Crown Court last week.

He is next due to appear in court on 20 September.

In a tribute, Mr Edginton's family said he "had a heart of gold", was a "great dad" and "deep down was a very good-hearted man".

"Darren faced many challenges in his life but despite them all he always kept that smile on his face and that twinkle in his eye," they said.

"Words cannot express how much he will be missed."