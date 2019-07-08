Image copyright Onda Cero Puente Genil Image caption People marched through Puente Genil in Cordoba on Saturday to raise awareness of Angelo's disappearance

A woman whose son disappeared when his father did not return him after a visit has staged a protest march in Spain.

Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo, nine, was reported missing when Spanish national Rafael Jurado-Cabello did not bring him back to his Bristol home in March.

Karol Marmolejo said she organised the march in the town where her son was born as there has been no information in the past four months.

Police say Mr Jurado-Cabello is wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was "actively pursuing several lines of inquiry" and working with the National Crime Agency and Spanish police.

Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo, who speaks Spanish and English, has been missing since 2 March

Ms Marmoleio said she hoped the silent march through Puente Genil in Cordoba on Saturday would "show people that we don't know anything about Angelo".

"In the middle of my desperation to find Angelo and the lack of information that we have at the moment, I proposed that a group of mothers in Spain start a silent march," she said.

Karol Marmolejo described her son as a "very friendly boy" who loves football and doing things with the family

Ms Marmoleio said: "Although the authorities have been involved in this case, they are at the moment not giving enough response for this lack of information.

"So not only that it's a lack of cooperation between different countries, also it's all the impact that this is having on Angelo."

She said she also wanted to "highlight the difficulties of collaboration on parental child abduction between European governments".

'Distressing ordeal'

In a public hearing at the Bristol Civil and Family Justice Centre earlier this year, it emerged Mr Jurado-Cabello had previously abducted Angelo after a half-term holiday in February 2017.

He was returned to his mother in March 2017. A family court ruled earlier this year that Angelo should live with his mother and spend time with his father.

A police spokesman added: "Angelo's family in Bristol are going through an extremely distressing ordeal and we're doing everything we can to support them and to locate Angelo and bring him back home."