A new digital centre in Bristol has secured a £29m Research England grant.

Bristol Digital Futures Institute (BDFI) will research how digital technologies affect and help society.

Prof Nishan Canagarajah from the University of Bristol said its work would also support the creation of future "tech with a conscience".

In addition to the £29m grant, the institute has also secured £71m in grants and donations from 27 organisations.

Professor Susan Halford said: "The digital world is changing fast - we're building new artificial intelligence and faster networks, which are becoming much more connected with our day to day lives.

"This will bring opportunities, but also huge challenges."