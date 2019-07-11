Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was attacked on St Gabriel's Road in Bristol

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed multiple times.

The 16-year-old approached police officers who carried out first aid until an ambulance arrived.

He was attacked on St Gabriel's Road in Bristol at about 20:55 BST on Tuesday and is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a man get into a black Honda Civic which was then driven away erratically.

Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for witnesses to contact the force.