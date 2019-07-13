Image caption The procession started in the morning from Castle Park

More than 45,000 people are expected to attend Bristol Pride Day as it marks its 10th anniversary.

The event began with a parade around the city centre and is followed by a free music concert on Durdham Downs.

Organiser, Daryn Carter, said: "Thirty-six thousand people came to the amphitheatre last year so that's why we've moved the festival and doubled the capacity on the downs."

Artists performing include Sonique, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Boney M and Mel C.

Image caption Some of the groups taking part are Bristol City Panthers an LGBT+ football team

About 12,000 people took part in the last parade but more are expected this year, organisers said.

Road closures and diversions are in place as a 50m rainbow banner is carried from Castle Park to the Lloyds Amphitheatre.

The live music concert has five stages featuring 100 live acts across the day and into the evening.

"It is great to see businesses getting on board and supporting the community," Mr Carter said.

"Our challenge to them is what do you do for the rest of the year?

"We want to make sure we live in a society which is kinder, where equality and diversity is celebrated, or simply live their lives and be who they want to be."