Image caption Mr Carter said it was the "right time" to step down

The organiser of the annual Bristol Pride event has stepped down from his role after 10 years.

Chief operating officer Daryn Carter made the announcement on stage after Saturday evening's free music festival on Durdham Downs.

He told the BBC it was the "right time" to step down.

Saturday's event saw more than 20,000 people take part in a parade through the city and thousands more attend the subsequent music event on the Downs.

"I've done this for 10 years now and it is time now to hand the baton over to someone else," Mr Carter said.

"We've got a great foundation and our new site here on the Downs and Pride will continue."

Image caption Thousands of people paraded through the city centre on Saturday

The first Pride event was held in Bristol in 1977 and was later revived by the registered charity, Bristol Pride.

Mr Carter joined Bristol Pride in 2009 and helped the event grow and win widespread support across the city.