Somerset gimp suit: Arrest after man scares woman in Claverham
A man has been arrested after someone dressed in a gimp suit jumped out on a woman in a Somerset village.
Someone was "charging at me in a full black rubbery suit", the woman who had been walking in Claverham said.
Police said a man in his 20s had been arrested on suspicion of indecency offences in Claverham and Yatton.
"It follows 14 reports of a man approaching people while wearing disguises, one of which was a black body suit," the force added.
Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to the latest incident at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.
However, despite using a helicopter and a sniffer dog, they were unable to find the man in the gimp suit who the woman said had advanced towards her "grunting and breathing heavily" before fleeing.