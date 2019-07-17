Image copyright BristolianJay

Fire crews are tackling a blaze in the roof of a hotel on the outskirts of Bristol.

Emergency services were called to the Premier Inn on Catbrain Hill at 14:00 BST amid reports of smoke and explosions in the roof.

Avon Fire and Rescue said crews from three stations were at the scene with more appliances being called out.

The smoke can be seen from the nearby M5 and the Cribbs Causeway shopping centre.

A fire brigade spokesman said it was asking residents and businesses nearby to close doors and windows where possible.

The A4018 Cribbs Causeway, which runs past the hotel, is closed in both directions between Clifton Rugby Club and Lysander Road.