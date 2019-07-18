Image copyright Avon Fire and Rescue Image caption The front of the Premier Inn has fallen on to the A4018 Cribbs Causeway, Bristol

A huge blaze has caused part of a hotel near the M5 to collapse on to a major A-road.

The front of the Premier Inn has fallen on to the A4018 Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, as fire crews spent the night tackling flames.

Smoke from the blaze led to warnings from the fire service during the night about visibility problems on the M5.

Local residents have been warned to keep doors and windows shut because of smoke plumes from the site.

Footage released by Avon and Somerset Fire Service showed the moment the front of the hotel collapsed.

Three crews remain at the scene of the blaze, which started at about 13:15 BST on Wednesday.

They were called initially to reports of smoke being seen from the roof and the sound of explosions.

Fire officials said they felt "confident" no-one was in the hotel when the blaze broke out but were trying to identify everyone who had booked a room.

Image caption The fire can be seen from the nearby M5 and the Cribbs Causeway shopping centre

Eyewitness Laura Evans Hughes, who lives nearby, said she returned home on Wednesday evening to find she could not get to her house.

"I literally had to abandon my car, and I had to be police escorted to my house," she said.

"All last night I've been hearing bangs and crashes - I've just had to walk to my car now and the roof's still on fire.

"I can understand why they've closed the dual carriageway off because about 10 minutes ago the roof just collapsed."

She added that the smoke was "thick and foggy" near her home in Catbrain Hill.

During the night the fire service said the fire spread, causing more smoke.

The A4018 Cribbs Causeway remains shut in both directions between Clifton Rugby Club and Lysander Road.