Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption A photo from a police drone shows the damaged shell of the Premier Inn at Cribbs Causeway, near Bristol

Work continues to make a hotel ravaged by fire safe to enter after parts of it collapsed on to a road near the M5.

The Premier Inn partially fell on the A4018 Cribbs Causeway, near Bristol, on Wednesday night closing the road.

The fire service said there had been "no further significant collapse overnight" but the road would "remain closed for the foreseeable future".

Fire chiefs said the "unstable nature of the building" meant "crews still can't access the building".

The blaze, which completely destroyed the building, started at about 13:15 BST on Wednesday.

Last night, firefighters remained on site but Avon Fire and Rescue said the operation had now been "scaled right back" with crews "damping down".

Image copyright Avon Fire and Rescue Image caption Further parts of the Premier Inn fell on to the A4018 Cribbs Causeway, near Bristol on Wednesday night

Overnight, the service said there had been "no further significant collapse" but the A4018 would "remain closed for the foreseeable future" because of "substantial debris" still on the carriageway.

Simon Hatch, from Avon Fire and Rescue, said: "We're getting as much of the road network open as possible but the main dual carriageway outside the front of the building, it's not safe to open.

"We are looking closely at what we can do to minimise the impact and get roads open as soon as we can."

He said crews still "can't access the building" due to its "unstable nature" but fire investigators were on site and "working closely with police colleagues".

Fire officials confirmed on Thursday that all the guests staying at the hotel when the blaze broke out had been accounted for.

Image caption The fire could be seen from the nearby M5 and the Cribbs Causeway shopping centre

Smoke from the blaze led to warnings from the fire service on Wednesday night about visibility problems on the M5.

Local residents were also told to keep doors and windows shut because of smoke.

The fire service said there was now "minimal smoke in the area" and rain was "clearing the air".