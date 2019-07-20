Image caption The fire, which completely destroyed the building, started at about 13:15 BST on Wednesday

Work has started to demolish part of a hotel on the outskirts of Bristol which was destroyed in a fire.

The blaze at the Premier Inn, at Cribbs Causeway, began on Wednesday and took almost 48 hours to put out.

The A4018 dual carriageway was shut after part of the building fell on to the road.

Avon Fire and Rescue said although demolition had started it was "highly unlikely" the A4018 would reopen before Monday.

A spokesman said the road would be "continually assessed" over the weekend.

Fire officials confirmed on Thursday that all the guests staying at the hotel when the blaze broke out had been accounted for.