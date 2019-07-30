Image copyright Bristol Energy Image caption Bristol Energy was launched in 2016 by managing director Peter Haigh (second from right) and Bristol mayor Marvin Rees

Bristol City Council has made its first payment of £2.5m to its energy firm as part of a long-term plan to boost its investment to a total of £37.7m.

The long-term plan from 2019 - 2024 was signed off by the cabinet in April.

A Bristol Energy spokesman said the money would be spent on "continuing the growth in the energy supply side of the business".

Bristol City Council said it was committed to the firm's goals of "delivering positive social impact".

'Social impact'

A Bristol Energy spokesman said: "This funding is part of the pre-agreed financial plan, as approved by Cabinet in April 2019.

"The money will be used to continue to grow the energy supply side of the business, with the majority going to fund energy services activities which will enable Bristol to reach their goal of being carbon neutral by 2030."

Deputy mayor at Bristol City Council, Craig Cheney, said: "We've been consistent and clear in our commitment to Bristol Energy and the company's values of delivering positive social impact and tackling fuel poverty.

"This latest investment represents the first set of agreed funding for the current financial year in line with our previously approved investment plan."

Critics of the payments to Bristol Energy have previously described it as a "staggering waste of public money".