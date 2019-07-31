Image caption People living in Lansdowne Court in Bristol said anti-social behaviour was common

Communal areas in two city centre tower blocks have been closed to non-residents after problems with drug taking and anti-social behaviour.

A three-month closure order has been granted for Lansdowne Court and Croydon House in Bristol.

Anyone found to be breaching the order can be arrested, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The force said it was the first time it had sought an order to close a property in this way.

People living in the blocks, on Croydon Street and Easton Road, said anti-social behaviour had included drug dealing in the stairwells, discarded needles and faeces and urine in communal areas.

'Nightmare to live here'

One resident at Lansdowne Court, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was "a nightmare to live here".

"Especially with the kids. Sometimes at midnight they ring the bell," the resident said.

"You can hear knocking and fighting outside our doors."

Sgt Jim Wilson said officers would carry out additional patrols in the area.

"Anyone who is found in the communal areas, who are likely to have followed other residents into the block, will be challenged to find out if they should be here," he said.

"And if not they will be asked to leave or potentially arrested."

Anti-social behaviour co-ordinator Kate Matthews said it was "a really positive step" to protect residents from anti-social behaviour, "predominantly by drug users using the communal areas to take their drugs".

"For many years now the local community have had to live with uncapped needles and blood on the stairs, and often had to pass users in very close proximity in order to get to and from their place of residence."