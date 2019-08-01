Image copyright Bristol University Image caption Matthew Byam Shaw describe his graduation as a "very special occasion"

A TV and film producer has graduated from university - 35 years after he completed his degree.

Matthew Byam Shaw finished a BA in drama at Bristol University in 1984 but did not collect his degree at the time due to an outstanding £70 bill.

But after jokingly handing over a cheque to his old lecturer, he was invited back to officially graduate in the Wills Memorial Building.

Mr Byam Shaw is currently an executive producer of Netflix series The Crown.

After finishing his studies in Bristol he went on to secure a place at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada).

He later turned to producing and worked on the Oscar-nominated film Frost/Nixon and numerous West End and Broadway shows.

'Little quibble'

Mr Byam Shaw said: "When it came to graduation in 1984, I was informed of a severance - it was only a small amount, around £70 - for something silly like unpaid laundry or misuse of the props in the drama department.

"I didn't agree so I suppose you could say there was a stand-off.

"I had a little quibble about the fine and not being able to graduate, but thought life's too short. I'd already got a place at RADA so didn't really have time to think about it."

Mr Byam Shaw said that after staying in touch with the theatre department he received an email "completely out of the blue" from the university's vice-chancellor asking if he would like to come to graduation in the summer.

He said: "It was a very special occasion. It's nice to finally close the circle in genuinely happy circumstances.

"I had a great time studying at Bristol. It really set me up for my career and I've got great memories."