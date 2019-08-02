Image copyright PA Image caption The West of England Combined Authority wants to build 105,000 houses in the region

A plan for more than 100,000 houses in the west of England has been rejected by government planning inspectors.

The west of England Joint Spatial Plan sets out the long-term housing and infrastructure needs of the region, including North Somerset, to 2036.

However, as part of an examination in public, inspectors said the plan was not "robust, consistent or objective".

The West of England Combined Authority (WECA) has been advised to withdraw the existing proposal and start again.

WECA is chaired by regional mayor for the West of England, Tim Bowles, and includes leaders from Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol city and South Gloucestershire councils.

Its aim is to help deliver economic growth for the region and address challenges, such as productivity and skills, housing and transport.

The inspectors specifically criticised the way the locations for up to 12 new housing developments were selected and said "reasonable alternatives" had "not been considered".

'Extremely disappointed'

A spokeswoman of the behalf of the four west of England councils said they were "extremely disappointed" at the views of the the inspectors.

She said: "We don't underestimate that there is work to do, we also acknowledge this is part of the plan-making process and particularly for an ambitious joint plan of this nature.

"We are the first sub-region in the country to develop a strategic joint plan of this type; and as front runners, we expect to be challenged as part of this process.

She added the councils aimed to provide a "substantive response" to the inspectors' findings to "determine the best way forward".

Bristol Liberal Democrat councillor Tim Kent said: "We gave grave warnings over two years ago that the plan was deficient, the decision making opaque and undemocratic and the conclusions simply wrong."