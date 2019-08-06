Image copyright Highways England Image caption The collision caused several miles of tailbacks on the M5

The M5 was closed northbound overnight after a collision between a police vehicle and a car.

Avon & Somerset Police said the crash happened at 21:40 BST as officers in a marked car attempted to stop a vehicle linked to a suspect.

One officer was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Highways England reopened the road shortly after 07:50 but delays remain.

One motorist tweeted how they made it home after a "13 hour journey."

13 hours later and we are home from what should have been a 3 and a half hour journey 😴 awful accident on the M5 last night! pic.twitter.com/qOau3zscBF — Bethy🖤 (@Bethanmilner) August 6, 2019

The MP for Wells, James Heappey, witnessed the collision. He said the officers were "utterly selfless".