Police vehicle and car in collision on M5 northbound
- 6 August 2019
The M5 was closed northbound overnight after a collision between a police vehicle and a car.
Avon & Somerset Police said the crash happened at 21:40 BST as officers in a marked car attempted to stop a vehicle linked to a suspect.
One officer was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
Highways England reopened the road shortly after 07:50 but delays remain.
One motorist tweeted how they made it home after a "13 hour journey."
13 hours later and we are home from what should have been a 3 and a half hour journey 😴 awful accident on the M5 last night! pic.twitter.com/qOau3zscBF— Bethy🖤 (@Bethanmilner) August 6, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Bethanmilner
The MP for Wells, James Heappey, witnessed the collision. He said the officers were "utterly selfless".
Been stuck on M5 for last 4 hours just back from a big RTA. As the story breaks on what happened here, people will reflect on how brave & utterly selfless our police officers are. My thoughts are with those involved tonight & all their family & colleagues.— James Heappey MP (@JSHeappey) August 6, 2019
End of Twitter post by @JSHeappey