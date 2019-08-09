Bristol Harbour: Underwater search for missing teenager
- 9 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An underwater search is taking place for a teenager who got into difficulty in Bristol Harbour.
Emergency crews were called to Prince Street in the city centre at 23:15 BST on Thursday.
Avon and Somerset Police said the 17-year-old boy was seen getting into difficulty before disappearing beneath the surface.
A search, including the coastguard helicopter, was called off at 02:00 BST but has since resumed.