Image copyright Avon fire and rescue Image caption Emergency services are searching the harbour after the teenager disappeared under the water

An underwater search is taking place for a teenager who got into difficulty in Bristol Harbour.

Emergency crews were called to Prince Street in the city centre at 23:15 BST on Thursday.

Avon and Somerset Police said the 17-year-old boy was seen getting into difficulty before disappearing beneath the surface.

A search, including the coastguard helicopter, was called off at 02:00 BST but has since resumed.