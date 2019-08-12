Bristol

Longwell Green crash driver dies after collision with wall

  • 12 August 2019
Image caption The fatal crash occurred on Sunday at the mini roundabout on Craven Way

A driver died after colliding with a brick wall near a supermarket.

Police said the man's Vauxhall Corsa struck the wall after going straight over a mini roundabout.

The incident occurred at 03:10 BST on Sunday in Craven Way, Bristol, near the Asda supermarket. The road was closed while an investigation was carried out, and re-opened at 09:00 on Monday.

Avon and Somerset police confirmed the driver received emergency treatment at the scene but died shortly afterwards.

