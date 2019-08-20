Image copyright The Wave Image caption Planning permission for the venue was granted in 2014

A surfing lake has secured a drink and entertainment licence despite nearby residents' concerns of "noisy parties and outdoor music".

South Gloucestershire Council granted the premises licence for The Wave in Easter Compton, near Bristol, which is due to open in the autumn.

Residents had voiced fears about the venue serving alcohol and the prospect of loud outdoor music in a rural area.

The Wave's operations director Ian Williams said he was "over the moon".

He added: "We've been working for a long time to create something really fantastic in Easter Compton.

"I think today is confirmation that we've gone about it the right way.

"We've been consistent, we've listened, we've responded and we're going to open something really exciting for everyone to enjoy."

'Misled'

The company has said it has ruled out large outdoor music events and drinking would be heavily stewarded.

The licence means the venue can serve alcohol all day and into the evening all year round, as well as hosting entertainment such as live music and films.

On certain dates, alcohol can also be served up to 2am.

One of the 41 objectors described the proposal as "completely alien to the original project".

"The prospect of noisy parties and outdoor music at the multiple leisure venues that currently exist will permeate the area and completely ruin the quiet greenbelt environment. We were misled."

The £6m development straddles land at Washingpool Farm, Almondsbury, and Over Court Farm in Easter Compton.

Technology developed in Spain will be used to generate surfing waves of up to 1.5m (5ft) high for surfers of varying skill levels.