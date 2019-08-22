Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The theft happened on 7 July but CCTV pictures of the theft have only just been made public

A man having a seizure had a gold ring stolen from him as he lay on the ground.

The man had left a nightclub in the Anchor Road area of Bristol when he collapsed and was approached by several men who took his ring.

Police said the man only noticed the ring - which they said had sentimental value - was gone as he was recovering.

The theft happened early on 7 July but police have only just released CCTV images to try to identify the thieves.

Avon and Somerset Police urged anyone who recognised the men to contact them.