Image caption Steph Wardle said Bristol has "appalling air quality"

A clean air campaigner whose son has severe heart problems and asthma has said they are leaving Bristol due to the city's air pollution.

Steph Wardle's son Cyrus will not survive into adulthood without major surgery for his severe heart condition.

Mrs Wardle, her husband Richard and Cyrus are moving to Wales next month.

Bristol City Council said it was doing all it could to improve air quality and planned to implement a clean air zone by March 2021.

Mrs Wardle said: "We are doing the right thing for us but that won't solve the appalling air quality problems for the people left behind."

The 47-year-old carer, her husband, 55, and Cyrus will move in mid-September to Porthcawl, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Cyrus' condition means a valve in his heart does not close properly.

'Harmful emissions'

Mrs Wardle added: "If we moved to a Bristol suburb, we would have to drive because public transport is appalling and we would be contributing to the problem, so we decided to move away."

She has signed a 400-strong petition calling for the city's mayor Marvin Rees to tackle the city's illegal levels of air pollution.

A council spokesman said: "We will continue to do all we can to improve air quality in Bristol in the fastest time possible.

"We share people's desire to breathe cleaner air and reduce the health impacts associated with harmful emissions.

"We intend to implement a scheme by March 2021 in line with deadlines."