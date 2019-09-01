Image copyright Air Team

A primary school teacher is using street signs to campaign for cleaner air.

Deborah Vittori, 32, altered the sign near a school in Bristol to incorporate the chemical symbol for nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

She decided to take action after her eight-year-old son Jonah developed asthma, she said.

Bristol City Council said it planned to implement a clean air zone by March 2021.

Ms Vittori, who has another son Rowan, four, said using stickers to change the street signs would draw attention to a growing problem with air pollution, particularly around schools.

Other parents from the Air Team campaign group were doing the same in Leeds, London and Edinburgh.

The group wants the government to implement new clean air legislation.

Jonah was diagnosed with asthma last year, although doctors were unable to confirm whether air pollution was a factor, she said.

"But we haven't got a history of asthma and it began after he started school.

"There's not enough information for doctors to pinpoint air pollution as a cause, but I feel it's a problem that needs to be talked about," she said.

'Keep children safe'

Ms Vittori said at least three children had needed inhalers in classes she had taught.

"As teachers, our job is to keep children safe.

"How can we do that when we are sending them out into a playground full of toxic air? It's demoralising," she said.

Bristol city council has said it will continue to do all it can to improve air quality in Bristol in the fastest time possible.

"We share people's desire to breathe cleaner air and reduce the health impacts associated with harmful emissions.

"We intend to implement a scheme by March 2021 in line with deadlines," a spokesman said.