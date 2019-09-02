Image copyright Historic England Image caption The "other bridge" was Brunel's first large wrought iron opening bridge

A swing bridge that was designed by Brunel is to be "saved" with a £62,000 grant from Historic England.

The wrought iron bridge - known as Brunel's other bridge - was built in 1849 to take traffic over the lock at Cumberland Basin in Bristol.

Alessandra Perrone, from Historic England, said they were "delighted" to work with "many dedicated volunteers to save this remarkable bridge".

The structure has been on the Heritage at Risk Register since 2011.

Volunteers from Avon Industrial Buildings Trust (AIBT) have been working with Historic England to repair the bridge.

Geoff Wallis, from AIBT, said: "We are proud of this fascinating but little-known Brunel work. We want people to experience the bridge first-hand and to see the conservation challenges it is facing."

Isambard Kingdom Brunel, born in 1806, was a civil engineer who is probably best known for designing the Clifton Suspension Bridge, which joins Bristol and North Somerset.

Many volunteers are helping to save the bridge which was decommissioned in 1968 and nearly scrapped