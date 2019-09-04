Image caption The father and son live in Bradley Stoke but said they like to keep their identity secret

A man who gained national attention after being pictured walking a dog while dressed as a Stormtrooper from the movie franchise Star Wars has been spotted again - with a small friend.

The father and son, who wish to remain anonymous, stopped traffic as they walked in Bradley Stoke near Bristol.

The pair, aged 39 and six, said they did it to "make people smile".

The dad said about 100 people stopped for photos and it was "a really good feeling to make others happy".

Stormtroopers appear in many of the Star Wars series of films which started in 1977.

"There was lots of waving and lots of beeping. There were people going around the roundabout twice and doing loops so they could take pictures," the 39-year-old, who lives locally, said.

The six-year-old said it was "good" walking in the custom-made outfit and that his favourite part was "getting pictures" with passers-by.

Image caption The smaller Stormtrooper costume was custom-built for the child

In November 2018 according to the Mail Online, onlookers were left bewildered by the sight of the character alongside a small while dog.

The father has also donned his outfit with other Star Wars fans, walking up Pen-y-Fan in Wales with more than half a dozen others.

It took the group four hours to complete the task but they raised about £4,500 for charity in the process.