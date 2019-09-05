Image copyright Bristol City Council Image caption Developers had hoped to build high-rise blocks between eight and 12-storeys high, in Malago Road, Bedminster

Plans for seven tower blocks in Bristol have been rejected and the developers accused of showing a "total lack of respect for the community".

A2Dominion had hoped to build high-rise blocks between eight and 12-storeys high, in Malago Road, Bedminster.

The developer said the scheme was "high quality" and would "form a positive vision" for the area.

But the development control committee threw out the proposal due to concerns about the size of the buildings.

The tallest high-rise, containing 550 student flats and 40 affordable homes, was to be the first of five key sites to get under way in a huge regeneration of Bedminster Green.

Developer A2Dominion worked with Bristol City Council and the University of Bristol to develop the housing scheme.

But more than 100 people objected to the plans, describing the row of tower blocks as like "Trump's wall being erected".

Image copyright JTP Image caption The plans for the flats were rejected

At a meeting on Wednesday, Nick Townsend, from the Windmill Hill and Malago Community Planning Group, described the "awful application" as a "real turkey".

He said the developer had shown "contempt for the local community" by responding to about 500 residents' comments opposing the height of the buildings by making them even taller.

Councillor Mark Wright said the plans were from a developer "who thinks the rules simply do not apply to them".

And Councillor Nicola Beech said it was "not a quality scheme".

"This application demonstrates a total lack of respect for the community of Bedminster, plan-making and Bristol as a fantastic place to live and work," she said.

Following a recommendation to refuse the plans, members agreed by seven votes to three to reject the proposal.