Burglary suspect 'looks like Four Weddings and a Funeral actor John Hannah'
A burglary suspect's image published by police has been ridiculed by Facebook users, with some likening him to Four Weddings and a Funeral actor John Hannah.
The e-fit was released by the Avon and Somerset force after the suspect stole a woman's handbag during a break-in at a Bristol church.
He was also compared to Julian Clary, Nigel Farage, Michael Caine and The Thick Of It character Malcolm Tucker.
One wrote: "100% John Hannah."
The thief broke into Tyndale Baptist Church, Whiteladies Road, on Tuesday while a slimming class was taking place.
Police said he was wearing navy work overalls.