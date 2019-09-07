Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police/Getty Images Image caption The burglar bears a striking resemblance to the Scots actor, according to some Facebook posts

A burglary suspect's image published by police has been ridiculed by Facebook users, with some likening him to Four Weddings and a Funeral actor John Hannah.

The e-fit was released by the Avon and Somerset force after the suspect stole a woman's handbag during a break-in at a Bristol church.

He was also compared to Julian Clary, Nigel Farage, Michael Caine and The Thick Of It character Malcolm Tucker.

One wrote: "100% John Hannah."

The thief broke into Tyndale Baptist Church, Whiteladies Road, on Tuesday while a slimming class was taking place.

Police said he was wearing navy work overalls.