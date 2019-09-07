Image caption The caravans are being parked along residential streets on the outskirts of Bristol

Van dwellers will be dealt with on a "case by case basis", says Bristol City Council, after several disputes between the dwellers and local residents.

It is estimated there are about 100 people living in converted van in 'encampments' on Bristol's outskirts.

A new policy will cover their welfare, nuisance levels and encampment size.

However, councillor Paul Smith said: "In terms of people in vehicles, if it's causing no problems to anybody then quite frankly leave them there."

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the policy was approved on Tuesday, despite a 1,000 strong petition presented by Rhiannon Craft.

Critics of the policy such as Ms Craft say it is "discriminatory", not researched properly or consulted fairly.

The van dwellers have set up home outside the parking permit zones such Easton, Greenbank Road and St Werberghs.

A council report showed in the past year, it had moved encampments in over 12 locations, involving nearly 200 vehicles.

Each were assessed as having "a significant impact on public health and safety".

"There is no evidence that vehicle dwelling is inherently bad for health or unsafe," said Ms Craft, following some residents' complaints about the ways in which the dwellers' waste is being disposed of, among other criticisms.

More and more people are living in vans in Bristol but what's it like?

"Research has instead shown that the way to resolve tensions, to prevent poor health and to prevent what is interpreted as anti-social is actually to provide facilities and to tackle discrimination."

Another Bristolian, Michael Gape, told cabinet members he and his partner moved into a vehicle after five years of misery at a damp-ridden rented flat and had never felt better.

He said: "We were constantly worried for our physical health and struggled with severe depression and anxiety.

"However, after converting a vehicle to live in, our mental and physical health have improved dramatically.

"We are both no longer having to work 50 to 60 hours a week to cover the cost of renting and have time for ourselves.

"I've never been happier or healthier in my life."

Mr Smith added the council had received a number of written submissions from people asking for more "punitive action" but no-one had turned up to argue their case.