Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on 18 August

A teenager has been charged over the stabbing of a newsagent in Bristol.

Selthavas Murugesu, 49, was attacked at Bobby's Newsagents on Gloucester Road on Sunday, 18 August.

A 17-year-old boy handed himself in at a police station in Cardiff late on Friday night following a police appeal.

He was moved into Avon and Somerset police custody on Saturday, and charged with attempted wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday.