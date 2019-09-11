Image caption The peer-to-peer car rental firm, which already operates at Gatwick Airport, is hoping to become the "Airbnb of cars"

A scheme that involves holidaymakers earning extra cash by renting out their cars while they are on vacation has been launched at Bristol Airport.

Passengers who park at the airport have the option of signing up to new scheme, which is run by Car and Away.

The peer-to-peer car rental firm, which already operates at Gatwick Airport, is hoping to become the "Airbnb of cars".

Andy Hibbert, the firm's CEO, said: "I know it does sound a bit bonkers but it actually does really work."

The rent-and-earn car sharing scheme has been set up as an alternative to traditional car rental at airports and to help tackle airport car park congestion.

To register, all cars have to be less than nine years old, cleared of personal items and covered by fully comprehensive insurance.

Car owners are still required to pay airport parking fees if their vehicle is rented out.

Image caption Bristol Airport flies to more than 120 destinations across 34 countries

Mr Hibbert said: "You can park your car right next to the airport and our staff greet you and check the car and you simply get your flight.

"Meanwhile we'll prepare that car, clean it and do an RAC roadworthiness check and rent it out for you."

But drivers in Bristol said they would be worried about renting out their vehicles.

"You look after your car, and I don't think (renters) look after it," one told the BBC.

Another said: "I wouldn't do it with my house, so I probably wouldn't do it with my car."