Image caption Part of the course involves running along the Portway to Shirehampton and back (library picture)

More than 10,000 runners are competing as the Bristol Half Marathon marks its 30th anniversary.

The 13.1-mile course starts and finishes in Anchor Road and takes in the Harbourside, the city centre, and loops along the Portway underneath the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Many elite runners were expected to finish about an hour after starting.

Motorists are being warned of extra parking restrictions and road closures in the city for much of Sunday.

Wheelchair athletes set off just after 09:10 BST with the first wave of runners at 09:30 BST.