Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Developers are set to build 768 homes near Stoke Gifford

An "unimaginative" housing estate which includes four-storey apartment blocks has won planning approval.

Stoke Gifford Parish Council and 78 other people objected to the plans for 768 homes at Harry Stoke, near Bristol.

The parish council said: "The overall layout appears unimaginative, too urban near Harry Stoke Road South and with little green space, play or other open areas."

The decision was made by South Gloucestershire Council on Thursday.

The estate will also have a community centre, nursery and shops but no GP or dental surgery.

The developers, Crest Nicholson, said: "We are committed to not just building homes, but creating thriving new communities that are sensitive to the local environment."

The land originally won outline planning permission in 2007 for more than 1,000 homes.