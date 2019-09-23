Image copyright Søhail Braakman Image caption Sohail says the university literature gave no indication about the housing issue in Bristol

A postgraduate student is considering flying to Bristol from Amsterdam every week for his course after failing to find housing for the past six weeks.

Sohail Braakman said this was an "extreme case which sounds crazy" but was cheaper than renting in Bristol.

First-year students left with no halls places said they felt abandoned by the university's lack of help offered.

The University of Bristol has been asked for comment. It has placed some students in Wales to cope with demand.

Budget flights from Amsterdam can be as low as £20 for a one-way flight.

Image caption The university has more than 6,000 rooms in its halls-of-residence but has been offering backup accommodation 14 miles away at a school in Langford

Mr Braakman, who is Dutch and lives in Amsterdam, was told a month after accepting his place he would need to find housing privately.

"I had the expectation it was going to be quite easy.

"When I was looking on the website of the University of Bristol, I saw that it was all portrayed very nicely.

"If you applied for this university there are five postgraduate accommodations available, there was nothing about lack of availability."

He added landlords would only accept "professional" tenants and others were charging £323 a week.

Mr Braakman thought the university was accepting too many people, similar to airlines overbooking flights.

Image caption Bristol student Grace Whittaker said the "first option" she had been given was to "stay with friends and family in Bristol"

Wilf Gillett Coles, who is due to study physics at the university in October, also had "nowhere to live".

"Most haven't lived anywhere on their own and halls can be quite a nice transition period but we've just been thrown out into the wind," he said.

Sarah Purdy, from the university, who is responsible for student well-being, said she was "really sorry" to hear students were anxious but the process was the "same in every university" in the UK.

Another student, Grace Whittaker, was left without any housing in Bristol, and was told her other options were Langford or Newport in Wales.

"If you know how many spaces you have for students, why give out so may offers and why let so many through clearing?"

Ms Purdy said the university had not "let students in, over and above the numbers" it had planned to admit.

Instead, the influx was due to fewer students deciding to defer or withdraw their places.

She also said late-applying first-year students were told they cannot be guaranteed university accommodation.

"It is a really hard and stressful time for any young person," she said.

"But we try to work with all those students to keep them up to speed with where we were on the accommodation search."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Newport in Wales is about 30 miles from Bristol city centre - where the university is based

Mr Braakman said: "If I knew about the housing situation in Bristol, if it was transparent that there was not much accommodation in general, then I wouldn't choose Bristol."

He added he would consider living in Bath but also Cardiff or Newport, but said "considering Wales is a different country, it's ridiculous".

You can see more on this story on Inside Out on BBC One West at 7.30pm on Monday.