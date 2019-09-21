Image copyright Google

A pub which was shut down after stabbings and mass brawls will reopen after its owners pledged to invest £500,000 for a revamp.

The Elm Tree's licence was revoked in March 2018 after police warned someone "would die" if it was not shut.

The application to reopen the pub was opposed by some residents in Bishopworth, Bristol, who feared renewed violence.

But the city council's licensing sub-committee approved the move.

Ward councillor Richard Eddy told the committee: "What residents experienced over the past few years made a pleasant suburban location akin to the Wild West."

He said the evidence put before the panel which revoked the licence was some of "the most severe and damning I have ever heard".

'Lost control'

Members were told a man was stabbed in front of a young child, a member of staff was also attacked with a knife and violence and drug use were a common sight, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The pub chain - Star Pubs and Bars - told the licensing panel it had not known its tenants had "lost control" of the establishment.

They vowed the cash invested would transform the pub into a "family-friendly, top-quality local" and vowed to change the way it is run — as well as giving it a new name.

A new licence with conditions was granted by the licensing sub-committee on Thursday.

Committee chairman councillor Eleanor Combley said: "We recognise the seriousness of the previous troubles of this pub and why the licence was revoked.

"But we acknowledge the applicant has shown the new style of management will be significantly different to that in which the problems occurred."