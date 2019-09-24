Image copyright Avon Fire & Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews had to cut the cab door off to free the driver

A lorry driver had a "miraculous" escape when his tipper truck crashed into a motorway bridge.

The truck got stuck behind concrete supporting pillars under the M48 near Bristol on Monday at about 14:50 BST, firefighters said.

Neil Stradling, from Avon Fire and Rescue Service, said it was a "very unusual and challenging situation".

He said: "Despite significant impact to the cab, the driver miraculously only had minor injuries."

Mr Stradling added: "The driver is believed to have left the road, crossed the grass verge and became lodged behind the concrete supporting pillars directly under the M48 carriageways."

The driver was cut free by firefighters and taken to hospital.

Mr Stradling said the crash caused "minimal damage to the bridge", which was later inspected by a structural engineer.

Image copyright Avon Fire & Rescue Service Image caption The bridge was considered to be "minimally damaged" after an inspection by Highways England

Image copyright Avon Fire & Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews provided access for paramedics to assess the driver's injuries