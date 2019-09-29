Image copyright Prater family Image caption Morris the cat - who was 11 years old - went missing from his home in Cadbury Heath on 20 September

Reports of the killing and mutilation of cats are being investigated by police.

Caroline Prater said her ginger cat Morris went missing on 20 September in Cadbury Heath, near Bristol.

After a social media appeal, a neighbour showed her pictures of a mutilated ginger cat's body she saw two days after Morris went missing.

Avon and Somerset Police believe there have been similar attacks in the area over the past two weeks.

Ms Prater said: "What we've been through is horrendous. I want these people found."

Ms Prater said she went to the area where the cat was seen. She did not find her cat's body although she said she found tufts of his hair.

Police said they believed the cat was killed on 21/22 September and were treating the attack as a criminal offence.

Officers have asked other cat owners whose animals may have been attacked to contact them.