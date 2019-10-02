Image caption The fire at the Strachan and Henshaw began on 3 May

No evidence of arson has been found during an inquiry into a huge blaze which destroyed up to 50 business at an industrial unit in Bristol.

The fire broke out at the Strachan and Henshaw building in Speedwell on 3 May.

A police report said hundreds of hours of CCTV were checked and 43 potential witnesses interviewed but "no evidence of any suspicious behaviour" was found.

The report said the fire spread rapidly because large amounts of flammable materials were legally stored on site.

Avon and Somerset Police said they could not "at this time explain exactly how the fire started" but said they "can be clear there is no evidence of arson".

The report acknowledges the "devastating effect" on the business community within and surrounding the building.

An investigation for suspected arson was thought necessary from the beginning because of the "unnatural speed at which the fire spread", it said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police said there was "no evidence" of arson at the Speedwell building

After interviewing the potential witnesses the report said there was "not a single witness that can evidence any suspicious behaviour of any specific individual around the time of the fire, in terms of arson".

CCTV from premises which overlook the building also provided no evidence of arson to police and drone footage of the fire site did not hold "any evidential material that aided the case".

The interior of the site could not be examined due to safety issues around asbestos and structural stability.

A report from the fire service was inconclusive and stated the cause of the fire was "unknown".

Police said there was no evidence to support allegations which blamed individuals for causing the fire, that any individuals had gained financially from the fire or that the fire had been used as a way to evict tenants.