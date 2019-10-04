Image caption Mud Dock owner Jerry Aaron has leased the premises from Bristol City Council for 25 years

A small business owner in Bristol says he is being "squeezed" by the local authority after they increased the rent on his premises by nearly 74%.

Jerry Aaron, who owns Mud Dock bicycle shop and cafe on Bristol's harbourside, also said he been landed with a backdated bill of more than £100,000.

Mr Aaron has leased the premises from Bristol City Council for 25 years and believes he is being treated unfairly.

The council said rent was "regularly reviewed by an independent surveyor".

The authority said the surveyor "negotiates the new rent with the council and tenant".

"If no agreement can be negotiated then the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors appoints an expert or arbitrator to set the level of rent independently," a statement added.

Mr Aaron said the five-yearly lease review meetings with the council had "usually been very amicable", however, he said at the most recent review the council had proposed an increase of 73.6%.

He also said the increase had been backdated to 2015 as the lease review had been delayed since then so he now faces a bill of more than £100,000.

Image caption Mr Aaron said the council has put him in a "very invidious position'

Mr Aaron said: "I don't think it's fair that they're squeezing us as hard as they are. In the 25 years we've been here we've put between 12,000 to 15,000 bicycles on the streets of Bristol and I employ 34 people.

"We're a small independent business. It puts us in a very invidious position."

"What we're adding to the city is something more than a fiscal transaction. We do bring quite a lot to the city.

"The rent is being assessed on a restaurant use on the ground floor, but it has only ever been used as a retail space."

Another business owner on the harbourside, Richard Rankin of Number 7 Boats, also said he has been "dumped with an extra £200 rent bill".

"I had to go back to one of my customers and say 'did you enjoy your trip? Good, because I'm going to have to charge you an extra couple of quid because I've been given a retrospective rent increase'."