A man has died after the concrete mixer lorry he was driving hit a wall.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A38 near Tytherington Quarry, South Gloucestershire, at about 15:45 BST on Friday.

The lorry driver, a man in his 30s, died from his injuries at the scene. Avon and Somerset Police said the man's next of kin have been informed.

The road remains closed while the vehicle is recovered and collision investigators examine the area.

Detectives are asking for any witnesses to contact the force.