Image copyright Family handout Image caption The court heard Michael Rice died instantly in the crash in Hartcliffe, Bristol

A teenager has admitted killing a motorcyclist by deliberately putting a bicycle in his path, causing a fatal collision.

Michael Rice, 20, died instantly in the crash in Bristol in April when he braked and went over the handlebars, hitting a parked van.

Bristol Crown Court heard the pair were from rival groups of young men.

The 16-year-old entered a guilty plea to manslaughter and is due to be sentenced on Friday.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had denied charges of murder and manslaughter in court.

But after the close of the prosecution's case on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter accepting that he "unlawfully killed" Mr Rice.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Fulford Road on 5 April

Adam Vaitilingam QC, prosecuting, told the court Mr Rice had not been wearing a helmet, and was travelling at about 55mph when he hit the bicycle, near to the Fulford Arms pub, in Fulford Road, Hartcliffe.

He lost control, went over the handlebars, hit the van, and was killed instantly.

The court was told the defendant, who was 15 at the time, dragged a yellow rental bike, known as a YoBike, into the road.

'No love lost'

The jury heard the motorbike had been stolen, and Mr Rice was riding it "at considerable speed" and in a "provocative way".

Mr Vaitilingam said there was "clearly no love lost" between the two groups of young men from Knowle West and Hartcliffe.

The court heard Mr Rice behaved in a "deliberately aggravating way" by riding through Hartcliffe and deliberately revving the engine.

A group of young people, including the defendant, gathered and they discussed putting objects in the road, the jury heard.

The jury was discharged from considering the remaining charges of murder and causing a danger to road users.