Image copyright Hartford Care Image caption One of the pictures features a woman in a revealing outfit

Paintings believed to have been created by American soldiers in World War Two have been uncovered beneath wallpaper at a care home.

Staff at the care home in Stoke Bishop, Bristol, discovered the artwork while refurbishing a bedroom.

Due to the picture's "racy" nature it is believed the room may have been used as a gentlemen's lounge.

Local historian Anthony Beeson said he believed were created by GIs stationed in the building during the war.

The Stokeleigh care home's manager, Alex Mazur-Kruszynska said it was a "fascinating" and "really exciting" discovery.

"Our maintenance guy, Dave, noticed different colours under the paint when he was taking the woodchip off, and he discovered the murals," she said.

"The residents find it quite fascinating as well, it's a great piece of history."

Image copyright Hartford Care Image caption Another painting is believed to feature a bulldog

Referring to the image of a woman wearing a revealing outfit and holding a bottle of rye whiskey, Ms Mazur-Kruszynska said it "must have been a gentlemen's room".

Mr Beeson contacted the care home after hearing about the discovery.

He said: "Several of the large houses in the area... were requisitioned for troops.

"Note that the bottle has 'rye' written on it which no Englishman would do. I suspect it was their mess room or the like."

Another picture is believed to feature a bulldog.

Ms Mazur-Kruszynska said it was likely the pictures would be painted over again, but it may be possible to remove one of them and put it on display.

"I'm not sure a future resident would appreciate it [on their bedroom wall]."