Image copyright Blink Image caption Tricky's autobiography, Hell is round the Corner, is described by Bonnier Books as "candid"

Trip-hop musician Tricky has said he felt "his world was over" when his daughter took her own life.

The artist, who also lost his mother to suicide when he was a child, has opened up about the effect of both deaths on his mental health.

In a new autobiography, he says that mother Maxine Quaye's death has stayed with him "his whole life".

The book, Hell is Round the Corner, also discusses his tough upbringing in Knowle West, Bristol.

Tricky opens the chapter about his daughter, Mazy Topley-Bird, who died earlier this year, with: "This book starts with my mother's suicide.

"If I had known that it would end with my daughter's suicide, you wouldn't be reading this now."

Image copyright Blink Image caption In his autobiography Tricky describes growing up in the "white ghetto" of Bristol’s Knowle West

Tricky, real name Adrian Thaws, rose to prominence performing with Bristol trip-hop band Massive Attack in the late 1980s.

In his memoirs, Tricky recounts growing up in the "white ghetto" of the city's Knowle West.

He recalls being put in police cells, at age 17, and talks about gang violence and facing "financial ruin" as a result of his hedonistic lifestyle at the height of his fame.

Image copyright Blink Image caption Image taken from 'Hell is round the corner' of Tricky's mother when she was younger

The book also features never-before-seen letters sent from David Bowie to Tricky.

In one, Bowie says he attended a Massive Attack gig with wife Iman.

He wrote that the pair "loved the show the other night - I've loved the album for some time".

Image copyright Blink Image caption David Bowies likened Tricky to Jean-Michel Basquiat in his personal letter

Tricky says in the book: "Now I think, Why didn't I call him? Why didn't I send a letter back to him? All that love he showed me … I didn't return it. I didn't even say thank you."

A mental health trust has launched an inquiry into Ms Topley-Bird's death in May.

The autobiography will be published on October 31.