Image caption The attack happened in the Morley Street area of Barton Hill

An 18-year-old man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in Bristol.

The attack happened in the Morley Street area of Barton Hill between 23:10 BST and 23:20 on Saturday

The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.