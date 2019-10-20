Bristol stabbing: Man, 18, being treated in hospital
- 20 October 2019
An 18-year-old man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in Bristol.
The attack happened in the Morley Street area of Barton Hill between 23:10 BST and 23:20 on Saturday
The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.