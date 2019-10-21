Image copyright Ondamezquitatv Image caption Spanish media reported the boy fell from a window in an apartment block

A teenager who goes to school in Bath has died while on a school exchange trip in Spain.

Local media in Cordoba reported that a 15-year-old boy fell from a window in an apartment block on Saturday.

The boy was in a group of year 11 pupils from Beechen Cliff and Hayesfield schools.

In a statement, the Midsomer Norton Schools Partnership confirmed a "tragic incident has occurred during a school exchange visit".

Image copyright Google Image caption Beechen Cliff School has held assemblies following the "tragic incident"

Alan Williams, chief executive of the partnership, said : "At this point we do not have any further details and we are working closely with the LA and other authorities."

A letter sent to parents of children at Beechen Cliff and seen by the BBC said bereavement counsellors were at the school and "will be available for a long as they are required".

Assemblies "about the tragic incident" have been held.

"Our thoughts, of course, are with the family and friends of our pupil," the letter said.