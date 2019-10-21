Bath pupil, 15, dies on Spain school exchange trip
A teenager who goes to school in Bath has died while on a school exchange trip in Spain.
Local media in Cordoba reported that a 15-year-old boy fell from a window in an apartment block on Saturday.
The boy was in a group of year 11 pupils from Beechen Cliff and Hayesfield schools.
In a statement, the Midsomer Norton Schools Partnership confirmed a "tragic incident has occurred during a school exchange visit".
Alan Williams, chief executive of the partnership, said : "At this point we do not have any further details and we are working closely with the LA and other authorities."
A letter sent to parents of children at Beechen Cliff and seen by the BBC said bereavement counsellors were at the school and "will be available for a long as they are required".
Assemblies "about the tragic incident" have been held.
"Our thoughts, of course, are with the family and friends of our pupil," the letter said.