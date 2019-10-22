Image copyright Google Image caption Plans to demolish the Blue Mountain have been refused

A nightclub has been spared from demolition after plans to replace it with student flats were rejected.

Councillors raised concerns about subsidence after a disused coal mine was discovered under the Blue Mountain in Bristol.

They also said the new eight-storey block would have "harmed the character" of the Stokes Croft area.

The plans would have seen 240 student beds, office spaces and shops built in the club's place.

Councillor Stephen Clarke, who spoke against the proposals, said: "The problem with music in Bristol is that it's death by 1,000 cuts.

"There aren't many clubs and music venues that individually would be perceived as regionally important, but together, they are very important."

An agent from consultancy firm Colin Pemple Aspects said the site's redevelopment would "result in significantly more effective use of the land", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He said: "There is a need for new bespoke student accommodation, and the proposed mix of shops would create a large number of employment opportunities.

"It can only be a positive contribution to the area."

But councillors rejected that claim, saying the plans had failed to demonstrate appropriate living standards for the students, and did not comply with flood risk policies.