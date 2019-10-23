Image copyright Philip Image caption Doctor Who production crew with Daleks on the Clifton Suspension Bridge which was closed to traffic for overnight works

Daleks have been spotted on Bristol's Clifton Suspension Bridge ahead of a new Doctor Who TV series.

The bridge website had published an advanced closure notice saying it would shut overnight on Tuesday for an inspection of the chain anchorages.

But photos of Doctor Who's nemeses with production crew on the structure have been widely shared by fans online.

A spokeswoman for the BBC programme refused to say why they were on the bridge but said: "Watch this space".

Clifton resident, Philip, who did not want to give his surname, said he dashed to the Grade I listed bridge, which was only closed to traffic, to take the pictures after his partner spotted the fictional aliens while out jogging.

Image copyright Philip Image caption Philip dashed to the bridge to see the Daleks after his partner messaged him to say she'd seen them

When he arrived he said there was a break in filming so he was able to get close enough to touch one of the Daleks.

"It was a really strange and surreal experience, you know, it's part of my childhood," he said.

The bridge master has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment but a message on the website about the closure read: "The Clifton Suspension Bridge Trust is reviewing the access requirements to the main chain anchorage to determine if they can be improved, making it easier for engineers to inspect.

"These accesses are in the middle of the carriageway and therefore any inspection needs to be carried out during a road closure."

The Doctor Who spokeswoman said the programme would be back on air "in early 2020", adding: "Watch this space".