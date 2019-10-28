Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andrew Binding's family said they would "remember him always"

A man who died when the concrete-mixer lorry he was driving hit a wall has been named.

Andrew Binding, 39, died at the scene outside a farm on the A38 at Wotton-under-Edge near Tytherington Quarry, South Gloucestershire on 4 October.

In a statement, his family said he was a "much loved" only son and they would "remember him always".

Police have asked for any witnesses who saw the crash or the lorry in the moments beforehand to contact them.

Image caption The crash happened on 4 October

