Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Carole Williams was reported missing on 23 June

A woman who died after getting stuck behind a kitchen unit may have been looking for a mouse, an inquest has heard.

Carole Williams, 74, was the subject of a missing person appeal before police officers found her body.

Avon Coroner's Court heard she may have been trying to find a mouse at her home in Clifton, Bristol, when she became trapped.

Assistant coroner Dr Peter Harrowing gave a verdict of accidental death.

He said concerns were raised for Ms Williams, who had suffered a stroke in October 2016 and lived alone, by a taxi driver.

She had failed to appear for a scheduled journey on 23 June and did not respond to phone calls.

'Unable to escape'

Avon and Somerset Police launched a missing person appeal the following day, before officers found her in the small space behind a kitchen unit.

Ms Williams was last seen by friends two days before she was found, but a post-mortem examination could not determine how long she had been trapped.

It was also unable to establish the definitive cause of her death, which was recorded as due to compression in a confined space.

There was no evidence of external injuries or a further stroke, though the inquest was told it was possible she could have died from dehydration.

Dr Harrowing said there had been suggestions from friends of Ms Williams she had a mouse in her home, which may have led to her becoming stuck while searching for it.

He said: "It may be she was searching for the mouse or something else.

"She was unable to escape from that location and it was there she sadly died."

